Thread: App to choose whats in Communuty folder

    stinger2k2
    Default App to choose whats in Communuty folder

    I saw it mentioned in a post, an app to set up your community folder files quickly before a flight.

    Trouble is I can't find the post again.

    Anyone use it or can remind me where to find it?

    Thanks
    Stinger

    tiger1962
    Default

    There are a couple of Apps which do this, here's the first one I came to over at flightsim.to: https://flightsim.to/file/5886/package-manager-for-msfs
    trashmon
    Default Package manager

    I've tried all three revisions of this app. Norton deems it unsafe and won't install it. Probably due to the fact that there are so few users so far...
