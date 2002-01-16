Thread: App to choose whats in Communuty folder

I saw it mentioned in a post, an app to set up your community folder files quickly before a flight.
Trouble is I can't find the post again.
Anyone use it or can remind me where to find it?
Thanks
Stinger
Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
I saw it mentioned in a post, an app to set up your community folder files quickly before a flight.
Trouble is I can't find the post again.
Anyone use it or can remind me where to find it?
Thanks
Stinger
Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
There are a couple of Apps which do this, here's the first one I came to over at flightsim.to: https://flightsim.to/file/5886/package-manager-for-msfs
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
I've tried all three revisions of this app. Norton deems it unsafe and won't install it. Probably due to the fact that there are so few users so far...
Bookmarks