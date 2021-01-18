Just got my new Honeycomb yoke today. Was looking around to find out what buttons to set up for what. I can figure out a few but you guys probably have a certain way of setting them up to make certain certain buttons do certain things. Is there a web site that might help.
Also before I go This is an awesome yoke. Way beyond the old CH Products one I have that didn’t work. This thing is solid. Excellent quality. And heavy. Not some cheap piece of plastic. So happy I went for it.