Thread: New FS2020 Copilot

  Yesterday, 11:57 PM #1
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,762

    Default New FS2020 Copilot

    Here are some shots of a new copilot figure that can be added to FS2020 cockpits. I haven't tried other aircraft but I think there are several other versions including female pilots depending on what aircraft you choose. This is who appears in the 747.

    While he doesn't do anything except look around (at least not yet) it's still kind of nice to be able to see something other than an empty cockpit! I think it adds a bit of realism and maybe some company on those long lonely trans Atlantic flights!!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: CP1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 233.9 KB  ID: 224815

    Click image for larger version.  Name: CP2.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 282.4 KB  ID: 224816

    Click image for larger version.  Name: CP3.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 225.8 KB  ID: 224817

    Click image for larger version.  Name: CP4.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 286.1 KB  ID: 224818
    Last edited by BillD22; Today at 12:15 AM.
  Today, 01:50 AM #2
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,762

    Default

    Update - these aren't "new" avatars - apparently they're the stock figures converted to show up in interior cockpit views
