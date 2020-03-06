Thread: Where are all my planes?

Where are all my planes?
I bought the MSFS premium deluxe edition from Steam, price $119.99. I only have 20 planes. I'm supposed to have 30. Where are the rest of them? We had a couple of power glitches in the middle of my download--no more than fraction of a second each time, and the power didn't go out because we have solar panels and a Tesla storage battery--but could some of the data been lost? Should I uninstall and reinstall this software?
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
