Thread: Where are all my planes?

  Today, 07:33 PM #1
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier is offline
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    28

    Default Where are all my planes?

    I bought the MSFS premium deluxe edition from Steam, price $119.99. I only have 20 planes. I'm supposed to have 30. Where are the rest of them? We had a couple of power glitches in the middle of my download--no more than fraction of a second each time, and the power didn't go out because we have solar panels and a Tesla storage battery--but could some of the data been lost? Should I uninstall and reinstall this software?
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
  Today, 07:35 PM #2
    Cavulife
    Cavulife is online now
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    California
    Posts
    67

    Default

    Check the Content Manager. You probably have to download them.
  Today, 07:55 PM #3
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier is offline
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    28

    Default Never mind, I found them--and a lot of other stuff

    Feeling rather dumb. I didn't understand that all the stuff available with premium deluxe doesn't download with the software. After asking the forum where my missing planes were, I went to the Google and discovered the content manager. Everything and more was there for the downloading. I'd delete my original question out of embarrassment if I knew how.
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
  Today, 07:56 PM #4
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier is offline
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    28

    Default

    Cavulife: Yup. I just downloaded MSFS yesterday and I'm still learning. This is what happens when there's no instruction manual.
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
  Today, 07:58 PM #5
    davidc2
    davidc2
    davidc2 is offline
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Posts
    445

    Default

    A lot of us have asked the same exact question ourselves (me included). By asking, you got the answer, and perhaps, someone else who might be browsing the forums will see their question asked and answered
    Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6700 running at 3.40
