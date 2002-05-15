Every time I start (boot) my PC (Windows 10) I get an XBOX app automatically start and display it's 'window' which I have to manually close.
Remembering 'task manager' allows you to disable/enable programs automatically starting and I used it to DISABLE XBOX app services.

My question is this -

Can this be done within MSFS2020? It's a most annoying 'feature' obviously installed and enabled when I purchased and downloaded/installed MSFS2020. Would I have been asked did I want this 'feature' enabled during installation? I bet NOT.