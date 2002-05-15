Xbox app services
Every time I start (boot) my PC (Windows 10) I get an XBOX app automatically start and display it's 'window' which I have to manually close.
Remembering 'task manager' allows you to disable/enable programs automatically starting and I used it to DISABLE XBOX app services.
My question is this -
Can this be done within MSFS2020? It's a most annoying 'feature' obviously installed and enabled when I purchased and downloaded/installed MSFS2020. Would I have been asked did I want this 'feature' enabled during installation? I bet NOT.
Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
Bookmarks