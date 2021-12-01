Thread: When using VR mode here is how to load and save in Microsoft Flight simulator 2020.

Results 1 to 2 of 2

When using VR mode here is how to load and save in Microsoft Flight simulator 2020.

    terryleemartin
    Actually, the title I used is a little misleading. You really "can't" for practical purposes use Load and Save when using Virtual Reality. You do have a kind of workaround but it's almost not worth it to use it because it is frustrating as hell.

    In order for you to use the load and save functions, you need to be in the non-VR mode and it works perfectly well there. It simply does not work if you try to load or save when you are flying in VR. In VR you are given the option to select the load and save button, but press it and your screen will go black and you will have a heck of a time trying to get control of the screen again. I use two monitors so I'm able to go to my second monitor and restart my computer which is the only way I've been able to find to unlock my main monitor and shut down MSFS 2020 in this situation. If you are using only a single monitor you may have to do a forced shut down of your computer because the simulator has crashed and the monitor will be showing a frozen screen. I'm making a bit of an assumption here in that I haven't tested that yet because I don't use a single monitor.

    You are able to use the Load and Save feature just fine as long as you are "not" flying in VR. The only way you can use it is if you 1. stay in the non-VR mode and load it from there. Then 2. you can switch over to VR mode and click your fly button. When you are ready to load again you will need to shut down MSFS 2020 and restart it again and then use the above steps to once again load the saved location into the program.

    I don't know if there is a way to report this to the developers but it does seem to me to be a rather significant bug that should be attended to.
    Here's a solution from a user in the VR forum of flightsimulator.com:

    "MSFS likes being in Full Screen mode, in VR though Full Screen will stay on top of any explorer pop-up windows and you cannot Alt-Tab properly.

    Remedy is, first ALT-ENTER to go from MSFS Full Screen mode to Windowed mode, then Load/Save, or now you can Alt-Tab to the explorer window, and vice versa back.

    MSFS always saves the state of the screen on the time of quitting."
