Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Zurich to Amsterdam in the A320neo

  1. Today, 04:53 PM #1
    fraser10's Avatar
    fraser10
    fraser10 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2020
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    2

    Default Zurich to Amsterdam in the A320neo

    Hi again,

    Join us as we fly from Zurich airport (ZRH) to Amsterdam airport Schiphol (AMS).

    Hope you enjoy!

    Last edited by rick; Today at 04:57 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Zurich to Amsterdam in under 20 minutes.
    By GBJim in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 03-02-2019, 01:28 AM
  2. RTW Retro Flight #93 Amsterdam to Zurich . . . 1962
    By NMLW in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 05-19-2018, 04:07 PM
  3. FSX 2017 HD Wing Views Zurich Takeoff and Amsterdam
    By farouk120 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-29-2017, 04:47 PM
  4. Real Zurich vs. Sim Zurich
    By jmsx711 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-16-2008, 02:00 PM
  5. Back in the air...Flight Iberworld 0234 from Palma De Mallorca to Zurich(nice weather at Palma but foggy at Zurich with an RVR of 300m) Enjoy them!
    By Tommypilot in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 06-22-2003, 06:28 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules