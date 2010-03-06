Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: short flight around TNCM

  1. Today, 01:46 PM #1
    darrenvox's Avatar
    darrenvox
    darrenvox is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    CYXU
    Posts
    5,892

    Default short flight around TNCM

    Turning around

    Curving Around

    Gear Down/Flaps Down
    Last edited by darrenvox; Today at 01:49 PM.
    WJA221, BFL0200, ASA2703
    http://www.darrensfs9site.weebly.com
    http://darrensflightsimblog.blogspot.com/
    https://discord.gg/6d5V7Qu << <<<fs9 discord
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:27 PM #2
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    17,373

    Default

    Nice ones Darren.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Cessna 414 around TNCM.....
    By KingboyD in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 06-03-2010, 10:02 PM
  2. *Epic LT Dynasty around TNCM*
    By yv35p in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 09-19-2008, 09:57 PM
  3. TFFR-TNCM: TNCM approach at dusk!
    By RyanbATC in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 05-10-2006, 08:08 PM
  4. 3 edits around tncm in a corsair 743
    By pidge in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-31-2003, 04:27 PM
  5. ~!B341 Clipper around TNCM!~
    By klm654 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-31-2003, 06:57 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules