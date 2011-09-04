Thread: Screenshots in FS2020 without the POI labels or Instrument Info

Screenshots in FS2020 without the POI labels or Instrument Info
I asked this question in MSFS forum, but I didn't understand what the replied person was saying. So asking here. While in flight, cockpit and external view, can you turn off the POI (Points of Interest) labels with a keyboard command? Also in external view, can you turn off all the instrument overlays, and turn back on again after taking a screenshot? I can not see these commands in the keyboard list? Please don't reply with technical abbreviations, as I have only been with the sim a few weeks, so I am still learning. Thank you
