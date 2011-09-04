Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Screenshots in FS2020 without the POI labels or Instrument Info

  1. Today, 11:42 AM #1
    Eurostar27's Avatar
    Eurostar27
    Eurostar27 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    London UK
    Posts
    7

    Default Screenshots in FS2020 without the POI labels or Instrument Info

    I asked this question in MSFS forum, but I didn't understand what the replied person was saying. So asking here. While in flight, cockpit and external view, can you turn off the POI (Points of Interest) labels with a keyboard command? Also in external view, can you turn off all the instrument overlays, and turn back on again after taking a screenshot? I can not see these commands in the keyboard list? Please don't reply with technical abbreviations, as I have only been with the sim a few weeks, so I am still learning. Thank you
    Intel i7-6700K, Asus Max VIII Hero, Corsair 3200MHz 32GB, Asus GTX 980Ti, 1.46TB SSD's, Corsair H80, Corsair 860w PSU, Corsair Carbide Case, Oculus Rift CV1, Dell 27''4K IPS Monitor, LG OLED 4Khdr 55''TV, Saitek X52 Flight Control.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:00 PM #2
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    davidc2 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Posts
    444

    Default

    I am not sure about a keyboard command, but you could, while flying, hit the ESC key and from there go to General. Not 100% what to search for, but I am thinking you could turn off the POI labels, save the changes, go back into the sim, take your screenshots.

    As for the instrument view, same thing.
    Windows 10, 32 gigs RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660 I7 6700 running at 3.40
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:35 PM #3
    Clutch Cargo's Avatar
    Clutch Cargo
    Clutch Cargo is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    San Diego, California, USA.
    Posts
    432

    Default

    Ha, you are not alone in learning the sim. I've had MSFS for a couple of months and still haven't even completed a single flight Having too much fun with the drone.

    To remove the instrument overlays I found a nice little free app over at flightsim.to. The name is 'UI mods and tweaks' by Mugz It's a collection of little apps. You just throw into the Community folder. The instruments overlay has an on/off switch using the Num Lock key. Real easy. Not sure about the POI's, he might have something there as well but I have not explored. Enjoy.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Out for a beer and some Poi.
    By annber in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 06-25-2017, 12:14 PM
  2. Add info in your A I or Multiplayer aircraft labels ...
    By salt_air in forum MSFS Multiplayer Adventures
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-22-2012, 12:44 AM
  3. Lat/ Lon and POI compus not wanted
    By David_Akk in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 04-09-2011, 07:58 PM
  4. Traffic Labels - receiving extra info
    By jhwb in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 08-19-2010, 07:22 PM
  5. Screenshots Screenshots and More Screenshots!!
    By Mojo2000 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:39 AM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules