Thread: Pelicandrome4FFX interactive refill station for FireFighterX OUT!

Pelicandrome4FFX interactive refill station for FireFighterX OUT!

    Hello fellow simmers!

    I am pleased to announce that my Pelicandrome4FFX package has just been uploaded to the file library! The download link will be provided in another post as soon as possible.



    This package provides a set of 3D models and XML gauges enhancing the experience of the virtual firefighting pilot that relies on the must-have FireFighterX module by Lorby-SI (to be purchased separately).
    New 3D models are provided to be selected as FFX refill station model, with 3 texture sets (France, North America, Australia).
    The animated and interactive marshaller gives visual instructions to the pilot for the advanced refill process (as per the French Sécurité Civile procedures). The refill hose is handled by its ground crew as required by the refill sequence. This allows for a immersive airtanker experience that does not rely on the "green band texts" for a successful refill process.

    The package is compatible with FSX, FSX:SE and P3D v1 to v5.

    I hope you will enjoy reloading with Pelicandrome4FFX after your drops on wildfires!

    Modelled with Blender 2.83 with Blender2P3D/FSX toolkit
    Textured with GIMP2


    Here are a few pictures :

    The marshaller in action :

    Come closer!



    Slow dooooown...



    Set parking brake!



    Change the propeller pitch!



    You are ready to go!

    The hose crew :

    Bringing the hose to the airtanker



    Retardant is being loaded



    Walking to the tanker to disconnect the hose



    Hose being disconnected!



    Bringing the hose back out of the taxiway




    The texture sets :

    French Sécurité Civile



    North America



    Australia

