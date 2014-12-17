Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Working with SkyVector

    Best simmers
    Due to lack of capabilities in making a flight plan in MSFS2020, I plan to use an external flight planner. I have my preference for SkyVector. It is free and it is recommended by the writers of A Glide to Fligtsimulator, from SoFly. Now I read there that SkyVector is integrated into Flightsimulator. But how then you should be able to open SkiyVector in Flightsim anyway?
    If I'm going to make a flight plan in FLSim, I have to see it in SkyVector, so I can add the desired waypoints and if I fly, I'll see my plane in SkyVector.
    I had already created an account with SkyVector, but I do need to. According to the writers of A Glide to Fligtsimulator apparently not, because that is not mentioned by them.
    Who can tell me more about it? But pleace, no reference to YouTube. Then it goes way too fast. As a Dutchman I translate my text into English with the help of the MS translator and vice versa. It's hard to follow spoken language. That's the reason.

    Thank in advance, Bert
    Hi oldbutstillflying Bert, sorry but I'm going to suggest YouTube for you! You can enable subtitles in Dutch by clicking the Settings icon on the bottom right side of the video window: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yiaDG5HWBHU
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
