I have a puzzle. When I load the Iris F-14 it shorts out my Saitek Switch Panel and Multi Panel. I am sure it is some kind of conflict just not sure what and if I can fix it. Any ideas?
Mike G.
Intel Core i7-4770K, ASUS MAXIMUS VI HERO Motherboard, , 8GB Memory , EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 6GB Video Card,Corsair Enthusiast 750W 80+ Bronze Certified ATX Power Supply,Windows 7 64bit, Corsair Hydro Series H55 CPU Cooler
