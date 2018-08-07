Thread: Looking For Stone Henge!

This was the scenery released by SubLogic for Fs4.0!
Christopher Tarana
sweet
WJA221, BFL0200, ASA2703
Cool stuff Chris! I think it's beyond cool you are using older versions of FS. Keep it alive!
- James
Both Fs3.0 and Fs4.0 came from the Flight Simulator Vault website! I still have the Original Manual and 3.5" disks! And Sierra released the scenery disks also!
