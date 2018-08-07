Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Looking For Stone Henge!

    CTarana45
    Default Looking For Stone Henge!

    This was the scenery released by SubLogic for Fs4.0!

    Christopher Tarana
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Fs4.0.jpg  
    darrenvox
    sweet
    djfierce
    Cool stuff Chris! I think it's beyond cool you are using older versions of FS. Keep it alive!
    - James

    CTarana45
    Both Fs3.0 and Fs4.0 came from the Flight Simulator Vault website! I still have the Original Manual and 3.5" disks! And Sierra released the scenery disks also!

    Christopher Tarana
