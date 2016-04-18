Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Logitech Flight Yoke aileron axis setting screwed up, my bad. HELP!

  1. Today, 04:35 PM #1
    Aptosflier's Avatar
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    20

    Default Logitech Flight Yoke aileron axis setting screwed up, my bad. HELP!

    Ailerons are defaulted to all the way to the right. In the MSFS ailerons (X axis) settings screen, the bar is solid white (instead of being only half white/half black). In the Cessna 152 cockpit, the virtual yokes are turned all the way right (left handle on top). I messed with the settings in the windows devices app instead of in FS. I tried resetting the yoke to default in Windows, but nothing changed. I also tried fixing this in the MSFS yoke controls sensitivities screen. Anybody know how I can undo the mess I've made of this?
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:27 PM #2
    sfojimbo
    sfojimbo is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    159

    Default

    Your description of the settings screen doesn't match what should be there.
    It is not a "bar", it is a line that runs more or less diagonal.

    In the bottom there is a button labeled "reset". Use reset to restore to the original beginning setup.

    Is it that you botched the joy.cpl calibration?
    If that's the case, go back and fix it.

    (win key + "r" and then type in joy.cpl and go to properties and follow instructions.)
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:42 PM #3
    Aptosflier's Avatar
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    20

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sfojimbo View Post
    Your description of the settings screen doesn't match what should be there.
    It is not a "bar", it is a line that runs more or less diagonal.

    In the bottom there is a button labeled "reset". Use reset to restore to the original beginning setup.

    Is it that you botched the joy.cpl calibration?
    If that's the case, go back and fix it.

    (win key + "r" and then type in joy.cpl and go to properties and follow instructions.)
    I saw the diagonal line in the sensitivities screen. On that screen, the aileron control is skewed all the way to the top right. I didn't notice a"reset" button, but will look again. On the first "controls" screen, where you can reverse the x and y axes, there are horizontal bars which should be half white/half black (at rest). But in the case of the aileron axis, the bar is solid white. I did botch the joy.cpl calibration. I've tried fixing that, but with no luck. Clicking "default" didn't help, and neither did redoing the calibration, where you run an x around the box. Obviously, I'm not doing it right.
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:50 PM #4
    sfojimbo
    sfojimbo is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    159

    Default

    The first controls screen is nothing but menus. Did you go into "flight control surfaces" and change anything there?

    Why do you think you botched the joy.cpl calibration? That's not very complicated, and it can be re-done easy enough. That has to be right before you do sensitivities.
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Left Aileron axis disappeared!
    By sky44 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-28-2020, 06:28 PM
  2. Newbie, One post and I have already screwed up Need help setting up computer
    By topsaddle in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 31
    Last Post: 04-18-2016, 10:56 PM
  3. Aileron and Rudder Trim on Axis
    By silvergh0st in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-21-2015, 04:36 PM
  4. Logitech extreme 3d pro joystick set up. Logitech profiler cant detect my joysick
    By Pilot_Wannabe in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-01-2013, 06:19 AM
  5. Aileron animation - axis problems (FSDS3 - FSX)
    By pyro7980 in forum Aircraft Design
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 10-17-2008, 03:24 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules