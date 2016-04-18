Thread: Logitech Flight Yoke aileron axis setting screwed up, my bad. HELP!

Logitech Flight Yoke aileron axis setting screwed up, my bad. HELP!
Ailerons are defaulted to all the way to the right. In the MSFS ailerons (X axis) settings screen, the bar is solid white (instead of being only half white/half black). In the Cessna 152 cockpit, the virtual yokes are turned all the way right (left handle on top). I messed with the settings in the windows devices app instead of in FS. I tried resetting the yoke to default in Windows, but nothing changed. I also tried fixing this in the MSFS yoke controls sensitivities screen. Anybody know how I can undo the mess I've made of this?
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
