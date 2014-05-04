Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Need copy of Contact points for default FS2004 Boeing 737-400

    Default Need copy of Contact points for default FS2004 Boeing 737-400

    Anyone out there that might be able to provide me with a copy of the original FS2004 default Boeing 737-400 contact points?

    Doing a project and need a comparison copy of these contact points.

    Thanks, you can either copy and post to a post or send me a PM.

    Thanks, Rick
    Default

    //0 Class <0=none,1=wheel, 2=scrape, 3=float>
    //1 Longitudinal Position (feet)
    //2 Lateral Position (feet)
    //3 Vertical Position (feet)
    //4 Impact Damage Threshold (Feet Per Minute)
    //5 Brake Map (0=None, 1=Left, 2=Right)
    //6 Wheel Radius (feet)
    //7 Steer Angle (degrees)
    //8 Static Compression (feet) (0 if rigid)
    //9 Max/Static Compression Ratio
    //10 Damping Ratio (0=Undamped, 1=Critically Damped)
    //11 Extension Time (seconds)
    //12 Retraction Time (seconds)
    //13 Sound Type
    //14 Airspeed limit for retraction (KIAS)
    //15 Airspeed that gear gets damage at (KIAS)

    [contact_points]
    point.0=1, 40.00, 0.00, -8.40, 1181.1, 0, 1.442, 55.92, 0.6, 2.5, 0.9, 4.0, 4.0, 0, 220.0, 250.0
    point.1=1, -7.75, -8.58, -8.60, 1574.8, 1, 1.442, 0.00, 1.0, 2.5, 0.9, 6.9, 6.9, 2, 220.0, 250.0
    point.2=1, -7.75, 8.58, -8.60, 1574.8, 2, 1.442, 0.00, 1.0, 2.5, 0.9, 7.1, 7.1, 3, 220.0, 250.0

    point.3=2, -14.17, -47.33, 0.00, 787.4, 0, 0.000, 0.00, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 5, 0.0, 0.0
    point.4=2, -14.17, 47.33, 0.00, 787.4, 0, 0.000, 0.00, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 6, 0.0, 0.0
    point.5=2, -54.00, 0.00, 2.83, 787.4, 0, 0.000, 0.00, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 9, 0.0, 0.0
    point.6=2, 42.67, 0.00, -3.75, 787.4, 0, 0.000, 0.00, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 4, 0.0, 0.0

    max_number_of_points = 21

    static_pitch=0.04 //degrees, pitch when at rest on the ground (+=Up, -=Dn)
    static_cg_height=7.67 //feet, altitude of CG when at rest on the ground
    gear_system_type=1 //Hydraulic
    Brigadier General Frank Savage
    918th Bomb Group "Hard Luck Group"
    Default

    Here you go:

    //0 Class <0=none,1=wheel, 2=scrape, 4=float>
    //1 Longitudinal Position (feet)
    //2 Lateral Position (feet)
    //3 Vertical Position (feet)
    //4 Impact Damage Threshold (Feet Per Minute)
    //5 Brake Map (0=None, 1=Left, 2=Right)
    //6 Wheel Radius (feet)
    //7 Steer Angle (degrees)
    //8 Static Compression (feet) (0 if rigid)
    //9 Max/Static Compression Ratio
    //10 Damping Ratio (0=Undamped, 1=Critically Damped)
    //11 Extension Time (seconds)
    //12 Retraction Time (seconds)
    //13 Sound Type
    //14 Airspeed limit for retraction (KIAS)
    //15 Airspeed that gear gets damage at (KIAS)

    [contact_points]
    point.0=1, 40.00, 0.00, -8.40, 1181.1, 0, 1.442, 55.92, 0.6, 2.5, 0.9, 4.0, 4.0, 0, 220.0, 250.0
    point.1=1, -7.75, -8.58, -8.60, 1574.8, 1, 1.442, 0.00, 1.0, 2.5, 0.9, 6.9, 6.9, 2, 220.0, 250.0
    point.2=1, -7.75, 8.58, -8.60, 1574.8, 2, 1.442, 0.00, 1.0, 2.5, 0.9, 7.1, 7.1, 3, 220.0, 250.0

    point.3=2, -14.17, -47.33, 0.00, 787.4, 0, 0.000, 0.00, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 5, 0.0, 0.0
    point.4=2, -14.17, 47.33, 0.00, 787.4, 0, 0.000, 0.00, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 6, 0.0, 0.0
    point.5=2, -54.00, 0.00, 2.83, 787.4, 0, 0.000, 0.00, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 9, 0.0, 0.0
    point.6=2, 42.67, 0.00, -3.75, 787.4, 0, 0.000, 0.00, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 4, 0.0, 0.0

    max_number_of_points = 21

    static_pitch=0.04 //degrees, pitch when at rest on the ground (+=Up, -=Dn)
    static_cg_height=7.67 //feet, altitude of CG when at rest on the ground
    gear_system_type=1 //Hydraulic
    Tom Gibson

    CalClassic Propliner Page: http://www.calclassic.com
