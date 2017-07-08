Thread: Air California Lake Tahoe (KTVL) Approach

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Air California Lake Tahoe (KTVL) Approach

    Air California Lake Tahoe (KTVL) Approach

    In this MSFS2020 series an Air California Lockheed L188 Electra II makes a late afternoon approach into Lake Tahoe Airport (KTVL).

    KTVL was a popular Air California destination during the mid to late 70's. Because of its high field elevation (6280 ft. AMSL) and hazardous location down in a canyon surrounded by mountains the airport had banned jet passenger traffic. Ability to operate from high field elevations, lower operating speeds, excellent maneuverability and instant power response combined with high passenger capacity made the Electra a good substitute.

    Letting down over Lake Tahoe. The arrow shows the airport location among high mountains at the south end of the lake.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: LT1.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 101.2 KB  ID: 224795

    Over the lake and established on the approach
    Click image for larger version.  Name: LT2.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 126.6 KB  ID: 224796

    Click image for larger version.  Name: LT3.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 297.8 KB  ID: 224797

    Click image for larger version.  Name: LT4.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 345.8 KB  ID: 224798

    Passenger view
    Click image for larger version.  Name: LT5.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 307.6 KB  ID: 224799

    Short final and touchdown

    Click image for larger version.  Name: LT7.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 308.9 KB  ID: 224801

    Click image for larger version.  Name: LT8.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 375.6 KB  ID: 224802

    A real world Air California Electra landing at KTVL
    Click image for larger version.  Name: LT9.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 68.3 KB  ID: 224803
    Nice shots Bill! I also enjoyed the history lesson.
    - James

