assigning buttons of my joystick T16000
hello
I have a new joystick Thrustmaster T16000 + throttle. I would like to assign buttons for autopilot engage/disengage and I am searching the corresponding line of command in the XPlane 11 joystick settings.
I found for the B737 : laminar / B738 /autopilot / command A and AP disconnect.
but for all other planes I do not find the correct command line, I searched all the lines of AP commands in navigation & radios / autopilot ,but I do not find something like AP Engage and disconnect.
can somebody help ?
thanks
FSX SE + XPlane 11.41
Windows 10 Professionnel 64-bit Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i9-10900 CPU @ 2.80GHz , Memory: 32768MB RAM
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER
