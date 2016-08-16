hello

I have a new joystick Thrustmaster T16000 + throttle. I would like to assign buttons for autopilot engage/disengage and I am searching the corresponding line of command in the XPlane 11 joystick settings.

I found for the B737 : laminar / B738 /autopilot / command A and AP disconnect.

but for all other planes I do not find the correct command line, I searched all the lines of AP commands in navigation & radios / autopilot ,but I do not find something like AP Engage and disconnect.

can somebody help ?

thanks