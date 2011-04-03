Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Specs Help

    fooper24
    Default Specs Help

    Hi

    I can't run the new game, just lags.

    Here are my specs.

    Please could you advise where i can improve slightly to at least run the game. Not expecting wonderful graphics.

    Thanks

    CPU - I5 6600k 3.5ghz
    GPU - GeForce GTX 1050
    RAM - 8gb
    sfojimbo
    Default

    That system should be able to run MSFS2020 fairly well; I suspect that another four gigs of memory would be a big help. Go to options --> general, and reduce most settings to low or medium.

    There's a lot of help online if you search for msfs settings:
    Here's one that covers what you need.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jwbzV6HL6E
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
    daspinall
    Default

    the minimum speck means running in minimum resolution.... your setup is too low to run smoothly at high resolutions...... looks like you need to upgrade everything...... welcome to the next generation software...... If you love flightsim it's an investment worth doing imo
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
    ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
    4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
    XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
    stinger2k2
    Default

    Your specs are above the minimum so it should at least run.

    What resolution are you trying to run it at?

    Also have you tried to run it in offline mode
    in case it is your internet connection that is causing the lag. ?

    Worth checking if you don't have the cash to splash out.

    If you are on a limited budget i would go for more ram and a better graphics card first.

    Regards
    Stinger


    sfojimbo
    Default

    The more ram might be had for $20, but the better graphics card would probably start around $500 for a used one (1080ti). Of course he should be able to sell his 1080 for $250. The lower end graphics settings aren't that bad.
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
