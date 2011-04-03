I have over 1000 hours on FSX. Never had a crash issue before. Not installed any new add ons recently. Whenever i load into a free flight it just freezes and the game closes.

Faulting application name: fsx.exe, version: 10.0.63003.0, time stamp: 0x5def68dc
Faulting module name: FSUIPC4.dll, version: 4.9.7.4, time stamp: 0x5a914fb2
Exception code: 0xc0000409
Fault offset: 0x0004f78a
Faulting process id: 0x1c40
Faulting application start time: 0x01d6ee70a8fabdfe
Faulting application path: S:\Steam\steamapps\common\FSX\fsx.exe
Faulting module path: S:\Steam\steamapps\common\FSX\Modules\FSUIPC4.dll
Report Id: 43ba6694-0925-4b5c-97df-c8b2e59b1e6b
Faulting package full name:
Faulting package-relative application ID:

That is from the event manager.

Thanks in advance