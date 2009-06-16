Thread: Internet Data Usage Maximums

My internet data plan (Comcast) ... speed is "600 Mbps", measured usually 400-500 Mbps by ethernet cable, and recently found out that there is a cap of 1.2 Tb per month, with overage charges of $10 for each additional 50 Mb. There seems to be a true unlimited plan for an additional $30 per month. The data tracker on my Data settings page showed about 750 Gb 2 days ago (the 17th - I have it reset on the 31st day). I use MSFS 2020 about 2-3 hrs 3-4 times per week on average going to many different scenery areas. I do leave it on sometimes for 1-2 hours paused on the Options screen. Is there anything I should do different about the way I am using the simulator to alter or decrease data usage, or just buy the unlimited plan and not worry about it? (It seems like a fairly small amount of use for this much data.)
