Since I purchased MSFS a few months ago I haven't spent any time in the CJ4. Honestly, I've never been a big fan of the appearance of it, and I had no experience with the ProLine 21 avionics system so it was easy to stay away. Enter the Working Title CJ4 mod and it's ability to transform the CJ4 into the best GA aircraft in the sim, and well, it wasn't easy to stay away anymore. Thankfully the ProLine 21 was easy to learn with the included documentation, and now even the appearance is starting to grow on me a little!

Today we're taking the "new airplane" thing to the extreme as we pick up a brand new CJ4 from the Textron Aviation factory in Wichita, Kansas and fly it to it's new home in Chester County, Pa. Let's go!


Running through the checklists (they're actually included on the PFD with the mod) and getting ready to head out on our 1,000 mile journey


The taxi time from the ramp to the active runway in Wichita was actually pretty long considering it's not a big airport


Upon departure we went Northwest for a few miles towards the Wichita VOR


Turning east and heading towards home


Cruising at FL410 above the Missouri River and St. Louis


The clouds have filled in as we pass over Indianapolis


We were passing the Pennsylvania and Ohio boarder as the sun began to set


A strong tailwind helped our groundspeed reach as high as 532 knots and shaved some time off the flight


Descending into the bright lights of the Philadelphia suburbs


On final for runway 29 in Chester County after a 2H26M flight

That's all! I'm sure I'll be posting more of the CJ4 as this was one of my most satisfying flights in MSFS to date. Thanks for viewing!