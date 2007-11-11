The, incorporating the TNW Dense Autogen Project. TNW19 upgrades all FS2004 world ground and seasonal texturing with dedicated texture set for the Semi-Arid and Desert Areas giving flightsim over 3000 more bespoke textures to render, all hand edited, with corrected autogen which gives FS2004 users more variety and an overall amazing visual experience, a real boost to realism. Added to that all the autogen trees and buildings have been replaced or upgraded, the sky, sea, clouds and environments have all been enhanced.