Thread: Controls unresponsive (help)

    AviatorEevees
    Angry Controls unresponsive (help)

    Recently I have installed the Justflight L1011 into FSX:SE (FSX Steam), the problem arises during when I switch to the taskbar and back to the flight simulator my joystick and pedals become unresponsive. I find it infuriating that I have to go restart the sim whenever the problem occurs, is there perhaps a way to fix this issue? (I use the Extreme3DPRO joystick and the PROPEDALS, prior to the Extreme3DPro I used the Logitech X52 H.O.T.A.S joystick and encountered the same problem)
    mrzippy
    If everything works OK up and until you make the switch to the taskbar and then back....check your settings and make sure "Pause on Task" is unchecked.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
