Thread: How do I use the free new liveries offered by MSFS 2020

    terryleemartin
    Default How do I use the free new liveries offered by MSFS 2020

    After installing the new simulator and many hours later actually being able to fly in it in VR, I noticed there was a free livery offer. I clicked on it and watched it download it but I don't have a clue where it was downloaded to and where to go from this point to begin to actually use these liveries. Does anyone have any suggestions?
    chicagorandy
    The liveries should appear as an option when you go to select an aircraft.
