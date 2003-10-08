Install confusion
I bought a non-Xbox Live FS 2020 edition (premium deluxe) today in the online (web-based) Microsoft store. When I tried to install it, I got a message saying my device (my Windows 10 PC) "was not recognized." So, thinking I probably needed to buy it in the MS store pre-loaded on my PC, I looked for the software there. I saw that I already "owned" it. I double checked my credit card, and I had been billed $119.99 for what I thought was the standalone program. I clicked on install and I was asked to create an XBox account before I could proceed. So now, as the install continues, I'm confused. Did I just screw up and commit myself to an XBox Live subscription I don't want?
Under construction: HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
