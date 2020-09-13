Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: King Air 350 landing gear problem.

  1. Today, 02:37 PM #1
    gypsymoth
    gypsymoth is offline Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2006
    Location
    UK.
    Posts
    472

    Question King Air 350 landing gear problem.

    I am showing a friend, new to FS9 flight sim, how gauges can be moved about from one aircraft panel to another.

    I have the landing gear from the default Beech King Air 350 (it glows red when the gear is raised) in the panel of Mike Stone's nice Angel 44, and his Beech Bonanza. Both work & light up.

    However, when I put it into the panel for Mike Stone's nice Piper Comanche with this entry: gauge19=KingAir!Landing_Gear_Indicator, 965,618,60,150 (which works in the 2 above) it doesn't glow red at gear up. I've checked this entry ad nauseum & I can see nothing wrong with it. Can anyone help with an explanation &/or a remedy to get it lighting up !!?

    Thanks.
    TerryW.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:51 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,145

    Default

    Does that landing gear gauge reside in your main Gauges folder or in each of the panel folders, where it does work?
    Last edited by mrzippy; Today at 03:56 PM.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. "Landing Gear, Landing Gear, Landing Gear" FIXED
    By tiger1962 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 09-13-2020, 06:41 AM
  2. Baron 58 and King Air 350 Gear Warning Horn Problem
    By ark1320 in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 05-24-2015, 11:33 PM
  3. Payware Beech 350 or Payware beech 350 panel
    By eel in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-19-2011, 08:46 PM
  4. King Air 350 Cruise Climb-Air Speed.
    By brion77 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 02-23-2007, 06:35 PM
  5. 2002 Beachcraft King Air 350
    By kilmer in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-11-2002, 10:06 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules