Thread: Where did you fly today ?

Interesting subject, I too wonder what everyone else is doing with their sim.
One time a long time ago I did an in depth analysis of the Battle of the Bulge and I created a large KML file in Google Earth with placemarks for all the events. For the last few days I have been flying over some of those places and struggling with navigating the Eiffel area of Germany (where I was stationed in the US Army in the early 60s), and Belgium. I wish I'd had this sim when I was first researching the battle(s), being able to actually see the terrain is much more revealing than looking at a map or Google Earth. The hill system east of St Vith is not as large as I thought it was.
Last week was spent entirely in the Yosemite Valley area, much of it following the Merced River at an altitude of 200' or so (heh heh, the FAA can't stop me from flying that low in the sim). I've also practiced mountain flying around Aspen.
One day last month I flew the Darién Gap, also at about 200'; that would be a very risky flight IRL.
I have dabbled in aerobatics, and I'm impressed by the fact that the sim does a pretty good job of mimicking aircraft performance in unusual attitudes.
i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
Bookmarks