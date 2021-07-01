Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Where did you fly today ?

  Today, 02:26 PM #1
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    1,225

    Default Where did you fly today ?

    Hi all,

    I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there.

    For me, three flights today
    EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)
    LSGG (Geneva) to LFMN (Nice), one of my favourite flights this one
    and LFMN (Nice) to LXGB (Gibraltar)

    All IFR, all in the Longitude. All without a hitch.

    I'm lovin' it

    Regards
    Stinger

    Sent from my SM-T813 using Tapatalk
  Today, 03:32 PM #2
    pops52
    pops52 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    Cleveland, OH
    Posts
    7

    Default

    In route now from Pensacola, FL to San Antonio, TX in my Seminole. All VFR. Lovin' it! Oil derricks galore out there.Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot (445).png  Views: 7  Size: 258.9 KB  ID: 224765
    Last edited by pops52; Today at 03:44 PM. Reason: Added pic
  Today, 03:45 PM #3
    sfojimbo
    sfojimbo is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    154

    Default

    Interesting subject, I too wonder what everyone else is doing with their sim.

    One time a long time ago I did an in depth analysis of the Battle of the Bulge and I created a large KML file in Google Earth with placemarks for all the events. For the last few days I have been flying over some of those places and struggling with navigating the Eiffel area of Germany (where I was stationed in the US Army in the early 60s), and Belgium. I wish I'd had this sim when I was first researching the battle(s), being able to actually see the terrain is much more revealing than looking at a map or Google Earth. The hill system east of St Vith is not as large as I thought it was.

    Last week was spent entirely in the Yosemite Valley area, much of it following the Merced River at an altitude of 200' or so (heh heh, the FAA can't stop me from flying that low in the sim). I've also practiced mountain flying around Aspen.

    One day last month I flew the Darién Gap, also at about 200'; that would be a very risky flight IRL.

    I have dabbled in aerobatics, and I'm impressed by the fact that the sim does a pretty good job of mimicking aircraft performance in unusual attitudes.
  Today, 03:48 PM #4
    djfierce
    djfierce is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    USA
    Posts
    280

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sfojimbo View Post

    Last week was spent entirely in the Yosemite Valley area, much of it following the Merced River at an altitude of 200' or so (heh heh, the FAA can't stop me from flying that low in the sim). I've also practiced mountain flying around Aspen.
    That's a beautiful area. I like the area on the other side of the Sierra's as well, for the contrast of sharp mountain peaks and desert.
    - James

  Today, 04:18 PM #5
    inky160's Avatar
    inky160
    inky160 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2013
    Location
    nr Sacramento
    Posts
    138

    Default

    Logged this flight yesterday, Boston to Denver. Actually, I was inspired to try out the Citation CJ4 computer system by this gentleman's
    Youtube video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yn_oJashV48&t=1130s. Worked out pretty well.
    Ron
    Name: Log-Book.jpg Views: 9 Size: 21.3 KB
  Today, 05:12 PM #6
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    davidc2 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Posts
    443

    Default

    KJFK to KEWR for my New York City Tour
