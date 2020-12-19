Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: You Think P3D, XP-11, and MS2020 Can Beat FSX??

    Default You Think P3D, XP-11, and MS2020 Can Beat FSX??

    Shalom and greetings all my pals,

    Once FSX Deluxe with SP1 and SP2 gave me FSX default flooding at an airport!!!!!!! It just happened!! I want to see if P3D, XP-11, and MS2020 can beat that!!! This was taken in year 2009!!







    This is what the airport actually looks ike after the flood receded



    Regards,

    Aharon
    Last edited by aharon; Today at 12:07 PM.
    Default

    Very interesting & cool Aharon! There's a lot of life left in FSX yet!

    Although I'm pretty much 100% on MSFS2020 now I do go back to FSX to fly some of my favorite airplanes that won't fully convert to FS2020. See my "Back in the USSR" IL-18 post as an example.
