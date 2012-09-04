Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Freeware download. Cold Start vs Auto Start depending on which airport you start from

  1. Today, 10:21 AM #1
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,579

    Default Freeware download. Cold Start vs Auto Start depending on which airport you start from

    Hi, just out of curiosity, I downloaded a freeware download, a Boeing 737-400. If I start from my designated default flight airport, auto starts okay. If I start from another airport, I have to manually start the aircraft!

    Is there a setting that I can tweak, that allows the aircraft to auto start from all locations?

    Thanks for any help on this!

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:22 AM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,145

    Default

    Now that is an odd occurrence! So, Ctrl+e only works at your test airport? Is that starting from a new flight or are you using a "saved" flight and switching aircraft? When at a new airport, what happens when you try to autostart?
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:13 PM #3
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,579

    Default

    Hi Charlie! Thanks for responding! These downloads (2) came directly from HJG, couldn't ask for better flying aircraft than these B-737's. I asked the question here, hoping there was a place to change a setting. I wanted to stay clear of the HJG forum, as I know I would have probably gotten a detailed explanation from Mark C (aerofoto] stating why they make their aircraft the way they do! Sorry, I don't need the reasoning behind it, I just would like some options.

    If there is not a simple fix, Charlie, don't worry about it! I can start the HJG aircraft with CTRL+E, no big deal!

    Have a nice day! - Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Freezing freezing freezing cold cold
    By aharon in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 04-09-2012, 11:03 AM
  2. Weather-depending Colors
    By centauri23 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-19-2008, 01:07 PM
  3. Dynamic settings depending on area?
    By davo_80 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-22-2007, 08:30 AM
  4. fs auto star is a good tool, BUT how do you know which process to stop
    By flightsimmer747 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 02-20-2005, 12:02 AM
  5. 737 cold and dark cockpit start, how to start with engine on?
    By UncleSam in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-24-2002, 05:58 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules