Elite Air Taxi is celebrating its five-year anniversary in 2021 and we have a special around the world tour. But this is no ordinary around the world as east to west and west to east have been done by almost every VA out there. In our own unique way, Elite is doing a different around the world flight going Pole-to-Pole.

This unique tour is for our members, if you enjoy flying Turboprops and Business jets then Elite Air Taxi may be what you are looking for. Head over to http://www.flyelite.net and give us a try.


Elite Air Taxi is a fictional virtual airline simulating the operations of Business Jets and Turboprops in Part 135 operations and smaller piston-powered airplanes in managed aircraft operations (wet-lease.) Membership requires a single introductory flight in a piston power aircraft before our entire fleet is open to members in a free flight environment. Elite Air Taxi also has a professional division open after your introductory flight that closely resembles actual operations to include type ratings.

Elite Air Taxi is open to users of FSX, P3D, Xplane, and MSFS (2020.) We provide an ACARS system (SmartCARS) so as long as your sim can output via FSUIPC or XPUIPC to SmartCARs you can enjoy our programs.