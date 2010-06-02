Thread: First leg of the Iron Maiden tour begins

First leg of the Iron Maiden tour begins
Last night Iceland to Cardiff... Captain Bruce Dickinson takes charge of the plane I thought it was Gothenburg, my mistake... now they have to figure out how to load that stage and everything whilst keeping to the center of gravity of the aircraft..... our first leg of the mammoth tour today, takes the Iron Maiden 3900 nm to Fort Lauderdale... My virtual adventure is under way........ I hope the repaint is ready at some point on tour....... Captain Aspinall is ready to take to the skies!!!!
What could possibly go wrong ha
Last edited by rick; Today at 10:50 AM.
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
Bookmarks