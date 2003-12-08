Hi
yes i know this is an old game, but i am someone who likes old flight sims so putting that aside, i do have a query

i got x-plane 7 from ebay and installed it today - it runs okay if i use my intel graphics card and not the nvidia one, however in the sim, there seems to be only land textures for western europe or thereabouts - all the other countries have their airports and aids, but no land, so if i go to say La Guardia or Melbourne intl, then it is just runways sitting on water

- is this right? or is something not working as it should, playing this in windows 10 64bit

is there something ineed to do to fix this?