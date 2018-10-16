I’ve decided to give MSFS2020 another 6 months or so before I take the plunge, and I’ve successfully installed FSX-SE in my new Win 10 Pro PC, on its D: drive (SSD). I’ve re-installed my A2A aircraft and updated Accu-sim.
I’d really appreciate expert guidance regarding scenery - I want to avoid having to re-install all my add-on scenery – VFRGenX, Treescapes, UK2000 airports, UTXUSA – from umpteen DVDs etc. Even if I could remember how to do it!
I had the FSX boxed version installed on my previous Win 7 PC (also on D: ), and before I decommissioned it I made an image of each drive.
So I have an imaged copy of 93 Gb of add-on scenery from Win 7 which was in D:\FSXAddons\Earth Simulations, D:\FSXAddons\Playsims, and D:\FSXAddons\UK2000, plus UTXUSA files in D:\FSX\FlightOne Simulations.
I also have a copy of what I believe was the active scenery.cfg in a folder copied from Win7 C: \Program Data\Microsoft\FSX. I’ve looked at this using Notepad and all the necessary links to all the above scenery files are listed, probably even in the correct order (who knows how I managed this at the time?!).
So, here’s my question, if I may:
(a) can I just paste my old scenery.cfg file into my new PC, at C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\FSX\Scenery.cfg (i.e. an identical path & location to the one in my old Win 7 installation), over-writing what the fresh instal of FSX-SE made; and
(b) can I just paste my scenery files in the FSXAddons folder into exactly the same location as it was before (root of D: \) so that the paths as far as scenery.cfg are unchanged? (and similarly with the other scenery files into corresponding locations).
Finally, do I need to copy over any other files, or will FSX re-index things when I run it again?
Big thanks for any help with this.
Alan
