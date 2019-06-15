The application lets you connect to your Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 game and displays in real time information about altitude, attitude, heading, speed etc.
It also gives you access to a detailed street map, so you can easily determine your current location and allows you to teleport to another place anywhere in the world just for a few seconds.
Another useful feature is the ability to change the throttle, flaps, trim, gears or parking break directly from the app.

You can find more information on our website https://www.ivy-sm.com/planeassist/ or you can check our videos on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SeLa6lRyYlk - Map & Teleport

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJw9Z1874Gw - Handles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_v1KakozmC8 - Instruments

The application is available for Windows and Android, we are working at the moment on the iOS version!