Thread: Still getting terrible stuttering in the Los Angeles metropolitan area

  Today, 12:34 AM
    Dave68
    Default Still getting terrible stuttering in the Los Angeles metropolitan area

    I recently upgrade from an i7-4930k, 32GB DDR3-1600 system to a Ryzen 5800x, 32GB DDR4-3200 system and I'm still getting terrible stuttering while flying over the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The stuttering is several pauses of 2-3 seconds long along with milder stuttering. When there is no stuttering, the frame rates are fine. Also with these pause-stutters I'm getting 2-3 second input lag, until everything is smooth again. Also the scenery will get blurry for about a second sometimes during these pauses. If I disable photogrammetry scenery, then these pauses don't happen but the less severe sutters still happen but then I get generic scenery and textures, and I find this as an unacceptable workaround because in my opinion one of the main attractions of this game is the photogrammertry scenery during a VFR flight. I did get a good increase in frame rates since upgrading to a faster PC recently. Frame rates went from about 22 fps before the upgrade to about 53 fps (at the same spot which I chose as Vancouver International Airport, RWY 8R, inside the 747) after the upgrade. Also I'm on a 45 mbps downstream plan (effectively 50 mbps measured from Speedtest.net). I have Flight Simulator installed on a Samsung 850 EVO 2TB SSD. My GPU is a GTX 1080 Ti. Those are the only components I transferred to the new system from the old system. Is there a bottleneck somewhere in my new system that is causing these stutters/pauses that were also present on my old system?
  Today, 02:26 AM
    shb7
    Maybe you could try locking your frame rate at 30. I always get some studdering that's barely detectable, but is annoying. I have a good computer running 1080p high settings. I wonder if anyone gets no studdering at all.
  Today, 03:28 AM
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    Chicago, IL
    Just curious, are you running the sim graphics at Medium, High, Ultra? And what resolution?

    I only ask as I'm lead to believe the GPU and internet speed is more important than the CPU for MSFS. I could of course easily be mistaken.
  Today, 04:28 AM
    Dave68
    Quote Originally Posted by shb7 View Post
    Maybe you could try locking your frame rate at 30. I always get some studdering that's barely detectable, but is annoying. I have a good computer running 1080p high settings. I wonder if anyone gets no studdering at all.
    I disabled vsync just to get an accurate test result when comparing before and after the upgrade but I actually play the game with the frame rate locked at 30 set through the Nvidia Control Panel otherwise using the Developer Menu's FPS Display it would have read 22 before the upgrade and 30 after the upgrade instead of 53 after the upgrade if I limited to 30 during the test.
  Today, 04:55 AM
    Dave68
    Quote Originally Posted by chicagorandy View Post
    Just curious, are you running the sim graphics at Medium, High, Ultra? And what resolution?

    I only ask as I'm lead to believe the GPU and internet speed is more important than the CPU for MSFS. I could of course easily be mistaken.
    Ultra settings and 1920x1080. However, I have AI aircraft traffic and airport ground ambient traffic turned off. Actual frame rates more than doubled for me with this system upgrade and still using the same video card and internet speed. Maybe 50 mbps download speed is not enough for Ultra settings without stuttering? I don't think my 1080 Ti is a bottleneck at 1920x1080 in this game as I was reading benchmark chart in an article online comparing CPU's and GPU's in this game and it showed the 1080 Ti close to the 2080 Ti at 1920x1080, but at 4k in this game the difference between those 2 GPUs was huge, but I'm not playing this game at 4k as I don't have a 4k monitor.
