Thread: Still getting terrible stuttering in the Los Angeles metropolitan area

I recently upgrade from an i7-4930k, 32GB DDR3-1600 system to a Ryzen 5800x, 32GB DDR4-3200 system and I'm still getting terrible stuttering while flying over the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The stuttering is several pauses of 2-3 seconds long along with milder stuttering. When there is no stuttering, the frame rates are fine. Also with these pause-stutters I'm getting 2-3 second input lag, until everything is smooth again. Also the scenery will get blurry for about a second sometimes during these pauses. If I disable photogrammetry scenery, then these pauses don't happen but the less severe sutters still happen but then I get generic scenery and textures, and I find this as an unacceptable workaround because in my opinion one of the main attractions of this game is the photogrammertry scenery during a VFR flight. I did get a good increase in frame rates since upgrading to a faster PC recently. Frame rates went from about 22 fps before the upgrade to about 53 fps (at the same spot which I chose as Vancouver International Airport, RWY 8R, inside the 747) after the upgrade. Also I'm on a 45 mbps downstream plan (effectively 50 mbps measured from Speedtest.net). I have Flight Simulator installed on a Samsung 850 EVO 2TB SSD. My GPU is a GTX 1080 Ti. Those are the only components I transferred to the new system from the old system. Is there a bottleneck somewhere in my new system that is causing these stutters/pauses that were also present on my old system?
