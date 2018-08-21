Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Little help with Little NavMap please

    pops52
    Default Little help with Little NavMap please

    Have loaded it + Simconnect + the Global elevation zips and LNV sees the folder it is in.

    Set up a flight in FS departing from KVNY. I see my plane on the runway but do not see any airport information for it or any other airports nearby. Could use a little help in finding where I have errored.

    PS: I note at the very bottom ribbon on the map states: "Database is empty" not sure what this means but I'll bet it is related.

    Thanks,
    Clay
    Jim Robinson
    Default

    I don't use FS2020 but it sounds to me like you need look at the menu bar at the top, then do Scenery Library > MSFS (just click on it, you'll probably see XPlane, FSX, P3D options also), then do Scenery Library > Load Scenery Library. LNM will spend a few minutes scanning your scenery installation and when it finishes you should see airports etc. on the map. Again, I don't have FS2020 but that's how it works for me with P3D and FSX anyway, hopefully that will work for you as well. Good luck.

    Jim
