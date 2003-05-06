Thread: Stableizing controls

Does "tweaking the controls" mean adjust sensitivity?
There is a learning curve to that.
There are some good youtube tutorials available if you're having problems.
Here's one to put you on the right track.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6niat1AacxM
Then to adjust aileron, elevator, rudder or trim:
Get your plane in the air and pause, then hit escape, and go to "controls", in controls select the controller you are working on and make the sensitivity adjustment, then hit save --> resume and unpause to try the change out. It's a quick and easy process, you can go back and forth in no time. (use pause, not active pause).
