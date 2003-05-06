Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Stabilizing controls

  Yesterday, 06:32 PM
    N222TT
    
    
    
    
    

    

    I have CH Pro Yoke.
    It's hard to control the aircraft. I've tried tweaking the control's.
    I've been in fight sim since FS95 and have never had this problem.
  Yesterday, 08:08 PM
    Cavulife
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    

    
    I have CH Pro Yoke.
    It's hard to control the aircraft. I've tried tweaking the control's.
    I've been in fight sim since FS95 and have never had this problem.
    A little more info on what you’ve tried would be helpful.

    For starters, Flight Model = Modern is your friend.
  Yesterday, 08:21 PM
    sfojimbo
    
    
    
    
    

    

    Does "tweaking the controls" mean adjust sensitivity?
    There is a learning curve to that.

    There are some good youtube tutorials available if you're having problems.
    Here's one to put you on the right track.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6niat1AacxM

    Then to adjust aileron, elevator, rudder or trim:
    Get your plane in the air and pause, then hit escape, and go to "controls", in controls select the controller you are working on and make the sensitivity adjustment, then hit save --> resume and unpause to try the change out. It's a quick and easy process, you can go back and forth in no time. (use pause, not active pause).
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
