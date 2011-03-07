Thread: logbook: hours per aircraft

With all the data MS captures (total metres taxiing, seconds flown inverted, distance flown below sea level, etc.), is there anyway to see how many hours you've flown on each aircraft?
With all the data MS captures (total metres taxiing, seconds flown inverted, distance flown below sea level, etc.), is there anyway to see how many hours you've flown on each aircraft?
There is a logbook that can be accessed, which will show you limited amounts of data. This will show you how much time you've spent in each aircraft by event, but I'm not sure if it provides a total for each aircraft. I don't have it in front of me, but I was looking at it last night. Do a google image search and you'll see an example.
- James
Intel i7-10700F 2.9 gigahertz - 16GB Memory DDR4 3000 megahertz - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB - 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD - Windows 10
Bookmarks