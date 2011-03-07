Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: logbook: hours per aircraft

  1. Today, 06:30 PM #1
    Rockcliffe
    Rockcliffe is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Ottawa, Canada.
    Posts
    1,840

    Default logbook: hours per aircraft

    With all the data MS captures (total metres taxiing, seconds flown inverted, distance flown below sea level, etc.), is there anyway to see how many hours you've flown on each aircraft?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:00 PM #2
    djfierce
    djfierce is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    USA
    Posts
    279

    Default

    There is a logbook that can be accessed, which will show you limited amounts of data. This will show you how much time you've spent in each aircraft by event, but I'm not sure if it provides a total for each aircraft. I don't have it in front of me, but I was looking at it last night. Do a google image search and you'll see an example.
    - James

    Intel i7-10700F 2.9 gigahertz - 16GB Memory DDR4 3000 megahertz - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB - 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD - Windows 10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. No longer fly for just hours and hours
    By mdrinkle in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 01-30-2014, 01:09 PM
  2. Number of instrument hours in the logbook
    By lap1537 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-28-2011, 09:34 PM
  3. How many hours in FS2004 have you logged? If you want, you can post your logbook entries to prove it ;-)
    By nwabri in forum FS2004
    Replies: 50
    Last Post: 07-03-2011, 09:51 PM
  4. If you log your hours, how many hours does your FS2004 logbook show to this point?
    By nwabri in forum FS2004
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 07-10-2004, 09:55 PM
  5. Logbook not recording flying hours
    By CCairns10 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 11-16-2002, 10:39 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules