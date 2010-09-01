Thread: "user friendly" flying and navigation?

The GPS and Autopilot in FSX were very simplified versions of the real thing. In MSFS, they're much more realistic and require more input from the pilot. This is generally seen as a huge improvement because the MSFS flight planner on the World Map page is far more sophisticated than the FSX flight planner. If you choose an IFR route, you can select the gate or ramp start position at your departure airport, your SID from that airport, and your STAR and ILS approach at your arrival airport. When you start your flight the complete flight plan is automatically imported into the GPS or FMC.
