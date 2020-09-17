I just ordered the Reverb G2 and was wondering if my graphics card RTX 2060 Super is powerfull enough for this VR headset??.

I have never flown before in VR and updated my computer in June to be ready for FS2020 with an i7 9700F, 32 Gb Ram and SSD hard drive. I have good performance in the sim and love it, but never contemplated using VR until seeing so many videos on Youtube which made me take the plunge and purchase the headset.

Do any members know if I will be able to fly in VR with this graphics card or will I need to update??.

Regards and thanks for any replies.