Dietmar Loliet
We have lost another prolific developer and friend to the sim community. I have been emailing him since September with no responses so I suspected that something ill had happened to him. Fellow simmer Bob Familton also had not heard from him so he did some research and found this obituary notice.
https://trauer.merkur.de/traueranzeige/dietmar-loleit.
Rest in peace good friend. We will miss you.
