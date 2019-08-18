Hello everyone,

How are you doing? I am new to this forum and am generally new to flight simulation games in general. I have played CFS2 for about 6 months and absolutely loved it. CFS2 has an option when you right-click on it called "mouse as stick". If you click on it, it allows you to use your mouse as a flight controller.

I have just installed CFS3 because I am crazy about the European theatre of WW2. However, I do not see an option to use my mouse as joystick. Can anyone help me with this? I remember reading on some website that there is a "mouse as yoke" setting in some config file but I haven't been able to find it.

Any help would be appreciated.

Thanks