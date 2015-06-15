I started within Flightsim X about 10+ (probably closer to 15) years ago. Family life meant it all got packed away in the garage.

I am keen to re-start and trying to catchup on all that has changed....the first question being whether FSX or the new 2020 platform is the way to go.

Can anyone offer some thoughts on how best to get back into this world please?

I am keen this time around to really get a home build up and running. I amassed a lot of kit historically (not sure if it's all still working or even practical to use with the developments) and really wanted to build a cockpit to emerse myself in. I didn't;t manage it but intend to this time.