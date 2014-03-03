In the late 90s I remember an addon to FS98 that provided real ATC chatter. For the life of me I cannot remember what addon I used. I do remember that most of the chatter was from O'Hare and the surrounding Chicagoland area. I thought it as RealATC or FSFS, but after downloading and installing, the audio is not what I remember.

I specifically remember one ATC transmission that was "Post Chicago, American 468 190". This sticks out to this day because I was learning to fly at this time and hearing a pilot call departure "post" was interesting to a 17 year old.

Does anyone have any idea what addon I am remembering?