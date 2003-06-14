Look, lets not beat around the bush y'all. There are tons of VA's out there to choose from. So, here's my little two cents ok.

SkyMax Virtual isn't based on any real world counter part (yes, I know there's a private company in florida, but no ok). There's no discord or forum(yet). There are routes, a little over 6500 of them. There are aircraft, ranging from 208 Caravans to the 787's. Hubs are Newark, Los Angeles, and Memphis.
SkyMax Virtual makes use of SmartCars, just like most other VA's out there. You can pick and bid on your flights from SmartCars or pop into the pilot center and hit up the random flight generator.
Yea, I'm waiting to hear back from Simbrief and once I do, SkyMax will have simbrief integrated in.

Do you have to a certain rank to fly XYZ aircraft?
Nope. Hours count towards a rank. This way you can show the rank off, like yep, you got it.

Do you have to fly X amount in Y days?
Sadly, yes. 1 every 90 to stay active.

Can I transfer X hours over?
Why would you want to? What you flown for others don't count at SkyMax. Thats why you get what you earn.

Do I have to fly on X or Y network?
Nope. I encourage it at least vatsim. But if you want to fly on IVAO or PosCon or whatever, go for it.

Do you have a website?
Yea, I do, http://skymaxvirtual.com