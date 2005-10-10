Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Wi-Fi Speed

    kapenagary
    Wi-Fi Speed

    I'm getting back into MSFS after a 10 year absence. My question is about hooking up my Wi-Fi. I have a download speed of around 170 Mbps. Is that enough speed. I also have an ethernet connection near my computer. Should I hard wire my computer through the ethernet or should I use Wi-Fi?

    Thanks,
    Gary Schmidt
    loki
    Default

    Asobo lists 50 Mbps as the ideal download speed, so you should be good that way.

    If you have a strong and stable connection using wifi, it shouldn't be an issue. Personally, I like to use ethernet where possible as it is far less prone to interference or other issues.
