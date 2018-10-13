Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FSX/FSX SE/P3D New Super Hornet Blue Angels

    FSX/FSX SE/P3D New Super Hornet Blue Angels

    I reworked the Super Hornet textures also adding the BuNo's I received from the Blue Angel member. I worked on this for around 2 years trying to get the textures as close as I could and then was able to add the BuNo's after meeting the Blue Angel online. The 1st F model to show at El Centro was not the one I painted, but it will be there shortly, it is still in the paint shop at Cecil Field in Jacksonville.
    I uploaded the full V4 Super Hornet package here and it is waiting on approval now.
    Rick Smith/Azframer.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-1-14_15-6-40-679.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 152.7 KB  ID: 224754   Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-1-14_15-12-4-885.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 153.6 KB  ID: 224755   Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-1-14_15-15-42-101.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 153.5 KB  ID: 224756  

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-1-14_15-18-6-71.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 153.1 KB  ID: 224757   Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-1-14_15-20-38-149.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 153.5 KB  ID: 224758   Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-1-14_15-23-19-813.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 153.6 KB  ID: 224759  

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-1-14_15-28-24-483.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 155.1 KB  ID: 224760   Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-1-14_15-25-49-323.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 155.1 KB  ID: 224761  
    

    If you want the full V4 Super Hornet package, the KBT model made for FSX so you will not have the blacked-out canopy with my new Blue Angel textures you can download it here:
    https://www.mediafire.com/file/f992i...ornet.zip/file
    If you want the smaller Blue Angels only full plug and play, add folders to the airplane folder and fly....
    https://simviation.com/1/search?subm...kage&x=18&y=10
