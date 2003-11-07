Profile URL okay?
I'm asking this question here because I don't know where else to ask it. I have a website that has nothing to do with simming; it's dedicated to a self-published novel (about old Hawaii). I would of course love it if more folks discovered my book, which has been well-received by some serious reviewers. However, given that it's self-promoting, I worry I might be violating forum rules if I include it in my profile. If it's against the rules, of course I won't. So what are the rules/guidelines about including links to a personal website in one's profile?
Under construction: HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
Bookmarks