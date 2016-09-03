Thread: How do you set up Logitech throttle quadrant for multi-engine planes?

How do you set up Logitech throttle quadrant for multi-engine planes?
I got the Logitech throttle quadrant bundled with the flight yoke. Per Logitech's marketing description, you can set up the quadrant's levers to control more than one engine, but I have yet to find any instructions on how to do that. Is it a matter of mapping a second engine to an additional lever, if so how/where can you do that? In MSFS 2020, or a standalone Logitech app? I won't need to do this initially, as I'll stick to single-engine planes until I master the art of trimming an aircraft for level flight, among other things. But I'd like to know how to do this when I move on to, say, a Beech Baron. I'm still waiting on delivery of my new PC that'll run MSFS (ETA, via FedEX, 1/17), so I can't explore MSFS and figure this out for myself as yet.
Under construction: HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
