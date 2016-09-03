Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: How do you set up Logitech throttle quadrant for multi-engine planes?

  Yesterday, 05:42 PM
    Aptosflier's Avatar
    Aptosflier
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    15

    Default How do you set up Logitech throttle quadrant for multi-engine planes?

    I got the Logitech throttle quadrant bundled with the flight yoke. Per Logitech's marketing description, you can set up the quadrant's levers to control more than one engine, but I have yet to find any instructions on how to do that. Is it a matter of mapping a second engine to an additional lever, if so how/where can you do that? In MSFS 2020, or a standalone Logitech app? I won't need to do this initially, as I'll stick to single-engine planes until I master the art of trimming an aircraft for level flight, among other things. But I'd like to know how to do this when I move on to, say, a Beech Baron. I'm still waiting on delivery of my new PC that'll run MSFS (ETA, via FedEX, 1/17), so I can't explore MSFS and figure this out for myself as yet.
    Under construction: HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
  Yesterday, 05:59 PM
    sfojimbo
    Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    147

    Default

    You need multiple quadrants, they nest together so they look like one unit when they are together.

    You need to go to MSFS2020 controls --> power and there you will find throttle commands for up to four engines (no B52s).
    Then you go to controls --> prop and there are four prop controls too.

    There is also a command for "throttle" that controls all throttles as if they are ganged together, that's the one you also use for single engine.
    Last edited by sfojimbo; Yesterday at 06:02 PM.
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
  Yesterday, 06:53 PM
    Aptosflier's Avatar
    Aptosflier
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    15

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sfojimbo
    You need multiple quadrants, they nest together so they look like one unit when they are together.
    Ah ha! I figured there was a catch. Well, at this point, I'll just stick to single-engine planes, about which I have a lot to learn. I'm thinking that if/when I get deep enough into this to "need" an upgrade, I might transition to the Honeycomb throttle quadrant, which has enough levers to accommodate any plane, plus trim wheel, flap lever and landing gear lever. (Although I have trim and flaps covered with the Logitech multi-panel already.)
    Under construction: HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
  Today, 01:15 AM
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Posts
    215

    Default

    I have the same Logitech hardware and have not experienced any difficulty flying multi-engine planes controlling all the engines with just the one lever. Not as exact as being in any of the real cockpits with multiple levers for each engine, but the sim planes still fly just fine.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0056, [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, 200 MBPS Xfinity internet, 31.5" curved monitor, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset
